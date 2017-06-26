<table id="art104677" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/104677.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102614/261473.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Investigators found no crime in death of missing Komi priest</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Investigators in in the town of Inta, in the central-Russian Komi Republic, 635 miles north of Ekaterinburg, will not initiate any legal proceedings in the case of the death of Hieromonk Bartholomew (Potapov), who went missing in January.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, June 26, 2017

Investigators in in the town of Inta, in the central-Russian Komi Republic, 635 miles north of Ekaterinburg, will not initiate any legal proceedings in the case of the death of Hieromonk Bartholomew (Potapov), who went missing in January, the regional Investigative Committee of Russia has reported to Interfax-Religion.

As previously reported, Fr. Bartholomew, a priest of the local canonical Old Rite parish, was reported as missing in January. He was known to lead a rather secluded life, and loved to take long walks in the forest, go mountain climbing, and generally to spend time alone. Tourists discovered his body in a forest hut about 60 miles from Inta in March. In the building near the corpse was found a board on which was etched the words “Here lived Hieromonk Bartholomew. He relinquished his passport. 666 Accepted death for Christ.”

Experts have established the cause of death, which is believed to have occurred in December 2016, as hypothermia. Carbon monoxide poisoning was excluded, and no traces of alcohol were found in his blood. There were no injuries found on his body. Absent any trace of a crime, no criminal proceedings will be brought.

“In the hut, where the priest’s body was found in outdoor clothing, there was a stove and firewood. He could warm the hut. He also had all necessary camping gear,” reported the Investigative Committee representative.