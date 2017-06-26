|
Philippines gov’t pledges support to Orthodox communities in the country
Moscow, June 26, 2017
June 17-19, 2017, with the blessing of his Holiness Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill, manager of the Moscow Patriarchate’s parishes in Eastern and South-Eastern Asia and head of the Administrative Secretariat of the Moscow Patriarchate Archbishop Sergius of Solnechnogorsk visited the Philippines. On June 19, the prelate met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines Alan Caetano, who promised to offer assistance to several Russian Orthodox communities throughout the country, reports the press service of the Moscow Patriarchate.
In particular, during the meeting in which they discussed the humanitarian aspects of the deepening of Russian-Filipino relations, the minister supported the intention to revive the Russian Orthodox presence in the country, promising to assist in the restoration of the Iveron Mother of God Church in Manila, which operated from 1934 to 1946.
Abp. Sergius celebrated Vigil and the Divine Liturgy for the feast of All Russian Saints in the Manila Iveron Mother of God parish on the first two days of his visit, with several local clergy concelebrating. Russian Ambassador in Manila I. A. Khovaev, compatriots, employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in the Philippines, Orthodox Filipinos, including representatives of the Orthodox communities on the island of Mindanao, and citizens of other countries were all present at the service.
In addition to reviving the Manila parish, the minister also pledged to support the Russian Orthodox communities in Cebu, Baracoa, and other cities that are home to Russians, as well as on the island of Mindanao. It was noted that in connection with developing cooperation between Russia and the Philippines, the spiritual presence of Russian Orthodoxy will facilitate the expansion of humanitarian ties between the two countries and the deepening of mutual understanding between the Russian and Philippine peoples.
Missionaries have celebrated several mass Baptisms in the Philippines in the last few years, bringing many former Catholics into the holy Orthodox Church.
26 / 06 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Investigators found no crime in death of missing Komi priest
Lithuanian parliament roundly rejects gay marriage
Moscow church creating video guide to Moscow monasteries for the deaf
Ecumenical Patriarch among world religious leaders urging believers to make friends and see God in everyone
US State Department calls on Turkey to preserve Agia Sophia’s special significance
Crimean man creates unique icons out of linen thread
European Court orders Russia to pay $55,000 to gay activists
Greek priest ceases commemoration of Metropolitan Makarios of Sidirokastro
Turkey again provokes internat’l community with reading of Koran in Agia Sophia on television
Greek government pushes Church out of schools
Nearly 1,000,000 have venerated relics of St. Nicholas in Moscow
Public representatives call for restoration of chapels at Kremlin walls