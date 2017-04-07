|
Russian Church to help Ministry of Emergency Situations in natural disasters and other calamities
Moscow, July 4, 2017
Clergy and parishioners of the Russian Orthodox Church will begin to help rescuers in dealing with emergency situations, reports Interfax-Religion. It is expected that His Holiness Patriarch Kirill and the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Vladimir Pukov will sign an agreement of cooperation on July 5.
According to the document, the rescue department will train priests, sisters of mercy, and volunteers to help people caught in emergency situations. Additionally, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will be able to use trained volunteers in emergency situation zones.
Representatives of the Orthodox Church will participate in exercises, seminars, and conferences on issues of preparedness and response to emergencies and will be involved in the collection, delivery, and distribution of humanitarian assistance.
Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will also be offered specific spiritual support, in another avenue of cooperation between the ministry and the Church. Employee family members, cadets, trainees, and students of the department’s educational institutions will also be able to take advantage of the agreement between the Church and ministry. Priests will also offer optional courses on the basics of Orthodox culture for personnel of the rescue department.
04 / 07 / 2017
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Cross erected on Russian Orthodox Church in Strasbourg, France
Slavic-Korean spiritual-educational center to be built in Moscow
Mass Baptism in Arakan, Philippines
Deposed OCA bishop ignores Synod’s decision, returns antimension, asks to be released from jurisdiction
Pilgrimage to the Holy Places of Russia with His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia
Examiner of possible Romanov “Ekaterinburg remains” says there is evidence of them belonging to royal family
Ecumenical Patriarch urges Ukrainians to unity and peace
Annual moleben in Kiev to take place with 11 wonderworking icons
Serbian patriarch calls on faithful not to leave Kosovo at Vidovdan Liturgy (+ VIDEO)
Greek villager builds chapel of St. Paisios inside oak tree
Only the Orthodox Church can be called apostolic—Met. of Nikaia
Valaam Monastery breeding peacocks