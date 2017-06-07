<table id="art104940" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/104940.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102688/268894.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Georgian PatriarchateвЂ™s radio station now available as cell phone app</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The stationвЂ™s programming includes daily prayers seven times a day, the lives of the saints, readings from the New Testament, poetry, and much more.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Tbilisi, July 6, 2017

The Patriarchate of the Georgian Orthodox Church announced on its official site today that its radio station “Iveria” is now available 24 hours a day on Android, Windows, and Apple mobile devices.

The station’s programming includes daily prayers seven times a day, the lives of the saints, readings from the New Testament, poetry, and much more.

Instructions for downloading the appropriate player and streaming the radio station for various devices can be found at the patriarchate’s site.