Georgian Patriarchate’s radio station now available as cell phone app

Tbilisi, July 6, 2017

Photo: www.votpusk.ru
    

The Patriarchate of the Georgian Orthodox Church announced on its official site today that its radio station “Iveria” is now available 24 hours a day on Android, Windows, and Apple mobile devices.

The station’s programming includes daily prayers seven times a day, the lives of the saints, readings from the New Testament, poetry, and much more.

Instructions for downloading the appropriate player and streaming the radio station for various devices can be found at the patriarchate’s site.

06 / 07 / 2017

