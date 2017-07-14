<table id="art105135" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105135.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102695/269568.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Sisters of Lintula Holy Trinity Convent ask for prayers for missing Mother Elizabeth</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The sisters of Lintula Holy Trinity Convent are asking for prayers for the speedy finding of the missing nun Mother Elizabeth.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Palokki, Heinävesi, Finland, July 14, 2017

The sisters of Lintula Holy Trinity Convent are asking for prayers for the speedy finding of the missing nun Mother Elizabeth, reports the site of the Finnish Orthodox Church.

Mother Elizabeth was last seen on Tuesday evening at 8:00 PM. A search was organized by the Eastern Finland police department with a great number of volunteers participating. The search lasted all day Wednesday, and continued on Thursday, but has not yielded any results.

Mother Elizabeth has lived in the monastery since 1964—longer than any of the other sisters. She did not suffer from any memory impairment.

***

Lintula Holy Trinity Convent is a small monastery located in Palokki, Heinävesi, Finland, close to the New Valamo Monastery. The monastery was founded in 1895 on the isthmus of Karelia. The early sisterhood received spiritual advice from the wonderworker St. John of Kronstadt, who visited the monastery twice in 1895-1896. In 1946, the Convent moved to Heinävesi. It is currently under the spiritual guidance of Abbess Mikaela.