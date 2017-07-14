|
Moscow Patriarchate in the USA launches online Orthodox radio
Sparta, New Jersey, July 14, 2017
The diocese of the Patriarchal Parishes in the USA (Moscow Patriarchate) has launched a new online Orthodox radio station, according to the diocesan site.
The streaming station “Salvation” represents a new missionary outreach of the Patriarchal Parishes in the USA, featuring news of the Russian Orthodox Church, lives of the saints, Church feasts, liturgical music, homilies, lectures, and live discussions, among other materials. The station, unveiled with the blessing of His Grace Bishop John of Naro-Fominsk, administrator of the Moscow Patriarchate parishes in America, is intended as a missionary, catechetical, and educational tool for the faithful of the Russian Orthodox Church living in America and elsewhere.
The station is available 24/7. Currently, the material is available in Russian only. Listen to Salvation Orthodox radio here.
The Patriarchate of the Georgian Orthodox Church recently announced the launch of its own radio station “Iveria,” available 24/7 on Android, Windows, and Apple mobile devices.
The station’s programming includes daily prayers seven times a day, the lives of the saints, readings from the New Testament, poetry, and much more. Instructions for downloading the appropriate player and streaming the radio station for various devices can be found at the patriarchate’s site.
