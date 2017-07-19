|
Large-scale search for missing Mother Elizabeth discontinued
Palokki, Heinävesi, Finland, July 19, 2017
The large-scale search for the nun Mother Elizabeth (Vuolle), who went missing from the Lintula Holy Trinity Convent on the evening of Tuesday, July 11, has been discontinued, reports the site of the Finnish Orthodox Church.
The search, which lasted for four days, involved dozens of volunteers and several police patrols, and even divers. Border guard helicopters and drones and boats of the rescue service were also used.
The search will continue, but the chance of finding the missing Mother Elizabeth alive is already considered to be quite small. Therefore, from now the search will be conducted only by police with dogs specifically trained to find missing people.
The nuns of the Lintula Monastery thank all who helped in the search and for all who are praying for Mother Elizabeth.
“Please continue to pray that Mother Elizabeth would be found and would be given a Christian burial,” said Nun Ksenia (Rovamo).
As previously reported, Mother Elizabeth was last seen on Tuesday evening, July 11, at 8:00 PM. She has lived in the monastery since 1964—longer than any of the other sisters. She did not suffer from any memory impairment.
19 / 07 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
St. Sergius hears our prayers, but don’t demand their immediate fulfillment—Pat. Kirill
Russian representation church in Jerusalem to reopen after years of restoration
Serbian Church glorifies St. Mardarije of Libertyville
Discussions on which professions incompatible with priesthood underway in Russian Church
Another Orthodox church profaned in Albania
Relics of St. Herodion of Iloezersk believed to have been found near Vologda
Monument to Royal Martyrs Tsar Nicholas and Tsarevich Alexey consecrated in Novosibirsk
More than 60,000 take part in Royal Procession in honor of Romanovs
Shroud of Turin bears blood of torture victim according to latest research
Moscow Patriarchate in the USA launches online Orthodox radio
Book of Daniel published in Adyghe language
Sisters of Lintula Holy Trinity Convent ask for prayers for missing Mother Elizabeth