Palokki, Heinävesi, Finland, July 19, 2017

The large-scale search for the nun Mother Elizabeth (Vuolle), who went missing from the Lintula Holy Trinity Convent on the evening of Tuesday, July 11, has been discontinued, reports the site of the Finnish Orthodox Church.

The search, which lasted for four days, involved dozens of volunteers and several police patrols, and even divers. Border guard helicopters and drones and boats of the rescue service were also used.

The search will continue, but the chance of finding the missing Mother Elizabeth alive is already considered to be quite small. Therefore, from now the search will be conducted only by police with dogs specifically trained to find missing people.

The nuns of the Lintula Monastery thank all who helped in the search and for all who are praying for Mother Elizabeth.

“Please continue to pray that Mother Elizabeth would be found and would be given a Christian burial,” said Nun Ksenia (Rovamo).

As previously reported, Mother Elizabeth was last seen on Tuesday evening, July 11, at 8:00 PM. She has lived in the monastery since 1964—longer than any of the other sisters. She did not suffer from any memory impairment.