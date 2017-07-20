Moscow, July 20, 2017

Vladimir Eshtokin, photographer for the online Orthodox journal “Foma,” has created a new site of 3D panoramas of various Orthodox holy sites in Moscow and other cities and villages of Russia.

The site presently offers panoramas of ten holy sites:

The Church of the Icon-Not-Made-By-Hands in Ubory : This church in the Moscow Region is of the type “Below the Bells.” It combines the traditions of Russian white stone architecture and innovations of Western European architecture. Such churches are characterized by decorativeness and brightness, contrasted by the combination of red walls and the white carving details.

Savvino-Storozhevsky Monastery: The monastery was founded in 1398 near Zvenigorod, 30 miles outside of Moscow, by St. Savva of Zvenigorod the Wonderworker, a disciple of St. Sergius of Radonezh, at the request of Zvenigorod prince Yuri Dimitrievich, the second son of the great Moscow prince St. Dimitry Donskoy.

The Church of the Ascension in Elpatyevo: The noble’s estate, manor park, and Church of the Ascension of the Lord in Elpatyevo, located on a high bank of the Nerl River (Volga), together form an outstanding monument to Russian nature, history, and culture.

Visoko-Petrovsky Monastery in Moscow: The monastery was founded in 1315 by St. Peter the metropolitan of Kiev, Vladimir, and All Russia. It is known from written sources from 1317. The main part of the monastery’s architectural complex was built in the 17th and 18th centuries. The monastery was closed by the Bolsheviks in 1929.

Novodevichy Monastery in Moscow: The monastery was founded by Grand Prince Vasily III in 1524 in honor of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God in gratitude for the acquisition of Smolensk in 1514. For the first two centuries, it served as a prison especially for female royalty.

Holy Protection Church in Cherkizovo: The church was built in 1903 by architect V. P. Desyatov. The main altar was consecrated in honor of the Holy Protection of the Mother of God. The right altar is dedicated to St. Nicholas, and the left to St. Sergius of Radonezh.

Radonezh: Radonezh was founded by Slavs in the 11th century along the Volga-Oka River. It became part of the territory of the Rostov-Suzdal Principality in the middle of the 12th century, and in the first quarter of the 13th century, part of the Grand Duchy of Vladimir.

The Church of the Annunciation: The Church of the Annunciation in the village of Annunciation is mentioned in written texts from 1587.

The Church of the Theophany and St. Vladimir in Borodino Village: The site of the Church of the Theophany in Nikolskoe-Bogoyavlenskoe has been known since the 16th century. According to tradition of Chelobitevo Village, which at that time belonged to the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra, a wooden church was built and consecrated in honor of the Meeting of the Lord.