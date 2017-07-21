|
Brotherhood of Monastery St. Herman of Alaska (VIDEO)
Source: Pemptousia
July 19, 2017
Father Damascene, abbot of St. Herman of Alaska Monastery, talks to Pemptousia about the history of the brotherhood of the monastery and how the brotherhood turned from missionary to monastic. He mentions some important spiritual words of Father Seraphim Rose and describes the situation of Orthodoxy in the USA today.
21 / 07 / 2017
