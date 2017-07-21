Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Brotherhood of Monastery St. Herman of Alaska (VIDEO)

Hieromonk Damascene (Christensen)

Source: Pemptousia

July 19, 2017

See the previous video.

Father Damascene, abbot of St. Herman of Alaska Monastery, talks to Pemptousia about the history of the brotherhood of the monastery and how the brotherhood turned from missionary to monastic. He mentions some important spiritual words of Father Seraphim Rose and describes the situation of Orthodoxy in the USA today.

Hieromonk Damascene (Christensen)

Pemptousia

21 / 07 / 2017

