Hieromonk Damascene (Christensen)

<table id="art105241" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105241.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102699/269955.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;">Hieromonk Damascene (Christensen)</em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Brotherhood of Monastery St. Herman of Alaska (VIDEO)</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Father Damascene, abbot of St. Herman of Alaska Monastery, talks to Pemptousia about the history of the brotherhood of the monastery and how the brotherhood turned from missionary to monastic. He mentions some important spiritual words of Father Seraphim Rose and describes the situation of Orthodoxy in the USA today.</a></span></td></tr></table>