<table id="art105472" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105472.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102705/270595.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">More than 200 baptized on day of Baptism of RusвЂ™ in eastern Russian city</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">More than 200 residents of the village of Chulman in the Russian Sakha Republic received holy Baptism in the waters of the Chulman River on July 28.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Chulman, Sakha Republic, Russia, July 31, 2017

More than 200 residents of the village of Chulman in the Russian Sakha Republic received holy Baptism in the waters of the Chulman River on July 28, reports the Yakutsk Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Archbishop Roman of Yakutsk and Lensk prayed with the faithful of the Neryungri Region on Friday, in honor of the holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Great Prince Vladimir, the Baptizer of Rus’. The Church also celebrates the Baptism of Rus’, accomplished under St. Vladimir, the same day.

The day began with the celebration of the Divine Liturgy in St. Vladimir Church in the village of Chulman, followed by a festive meal shared with the parishioners and guests in honor of the temple’s patronal feast. Participants in the celebration were greeted on the church square by the students of the parish’s Sunday School who had prepared a market for their handicrafts.

The day continued with the Yakutsk hierarch celebrating the Sacrament of holy Baptism in the Chulman River, along with a number of priests of the Neryungri Deanery. Having undergone preparation, more than 200 people became members of the Church of Christ through the blessed waters in the Sacrament of Baptism, thus receiving the same grace and regeneration that has run throughout Russia since its Baptism under St. Vladimir in 988.