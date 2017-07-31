|
More than 200 baptized on day of Baptism of Rus’ in eastern Russian city
Chulman, Sakha Republic, Russia, July 31, 2017
More than 200 residents of the village of Chulman in the Russian Sakha Republic received holy Baptism in the waters of the Chulman River on July 28, reports the Yakutsk Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Archbishop Roman of Yakutsk and Lensk prayed with the faithful of the Neryungri Region on Friday, in honor of the holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Great Prince Vladimir, the Baptizer of Rus’. The Church also celebrates the Baptism of Rus’, accomplished under St. Vladimir, the same day.
The day began with the celebration of the Divine Liturgy in St. Vladimir Church in the village of Chulman, followed by a festive meal shared with the parishioners and guests in honor of the temple’s patronal feast. Participants in the celebration were greeted on the church square by the students of the parish’s Sunday School who had prepared a market for their handicrafts.
The day continued with the Yakutsk hierarch celebrating the Sacrament of holy Baptism in the Chulman River, along with a number of priests of the Neryungri Deanery. Having undergone preparation, more than 200 people became members of the Church of Christ through the blessed waters in the Sacrament of Baptism, thus receiving the same grace and regeneration that has run throughout Russia since its Baptism under St. Vladimir in 988.
31 / 07 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Moscow celebrates Baptism of Rus’ with procession from Kremlin to St. Vladimir monument (+ PHOTOS)
500,000 venerate relics of St. Nicholas in St. Petersburg, nearly 2.5 million overall
Head of St. Panteleimon brought to Bulgaria from Mt. Athos (+ VIDEO)
Russian-Greek festival of culture to take place on Corfu
10th century Byzantine imperial ivory icon discovered in southeast Bulgaria
About 1 million Ukrainians have venerated wonderworking icons
Moleben celebrated at Kiev monument to St. Vladimir, thousands prayerfully processing to Caves Lavra
Memorial church to be erected on site of Belgium concentration camp
Sculptures of Moscow patriarchs to be installed along walls of Christ the Savior
Russian Church releases draft catechism including section that “condemns” opponents of Ecumenism
Atheists drop from 26 to 13% in Russia in 3 years
Moleben on Kiev’s Vladimir Hill and procession to be live broadcast on YouTube