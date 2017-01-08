<table id="art105512" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105512.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102707/270719.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">GeorgiaвЂ™s first childhood cancer center to open in honor of 17-year-old monk who died of a tumor</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Construction has begun in Tbilisi on GeorgiaвЂ™s first rehabilitation-hotel center for children with cancer. The new center, вЂњHouse of Happiness,вЂќ is being built on the initiative of the Monk Andrew Fund, with the support of the Ministry of the Economy and the Sustainable Development of Georgia.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Tbilisi, August 1, 2017

Monk Andrew. Photo: tbilisi.media

Construction has begun in Tbilisi on Georgia’s first rehabilitation-hotel center for children with cancer. The new center, “House of Happiness,” is being built on the initiative of the Monk Andrew Fund, with the support of the Ministry of the Economy and the Sustainable Development of Georgia, reports Tbilisi Week

The center will house 20 children with their parents, with round-the-clock supervision, beginning in the summer of 2019. The daytime department will also be able to accommodate 50 children a day for medical assistance, rehabilitation, and communication with peers. The center is mainly designed for children from poor families from various regions of the country.

“Studies have shown that the House of Happiness is essential not only for sick children, but also for their parents. It is very important that we offer children and their parents training and rehabilitation workshops in our center, which will allow parents to find employment, and children to gain additional skills,” said Tinatin Chkhvimiani, the founder of the Monk Andrew Fund.

An area of 70,000 sq. ft. is being developed for the center with donated means.

The Monk Andrew Fund was founded in 2012, mainly to care for children with cancer and their families, providing them with the necessary treatment and rehabilitation, housing during rehab, and transportation—all completely free.

Monk Andrew (Milorava) had lived in monastic tonsure for just four months before passing away from a soft tissue tumor at the age of 17. His tonsure took place in the hospital where he spent the last months of his earthly life.

Before his repose, Monk Andrew composed a stirring last will and testament in which he asked forgiveness of anyone he may have hurt, and encouraged all to live fervent Orthodox lives, regularly praying and attending Church services, and partaking of Holy Communion with due preparation. In conclusion, he wrote, “Obey the commandments of our Lord Jesus Christ, and may the protection of the Mother of God always be upon you. Amen.”

Before death, he took an oath from his mother that she would not leave the other sick children in the neighboring rooms. To help these children, his parents Nestor Milorava and Tinatin Chkhvimiani created the fund in honor of their departed son.

His mother recalls how he began attending church and singing in the choir from the age of 10. He had a desire to enter the monastic life from sixth grade. He was often seen crossing myself, whenever he saw or thought something unworthy. He was diagnosed with his disease at the age of 16. He told his parents that his guardian angel had already informed him of it.

His spiritual father visited him and blessed him to receive the monastic tonsure, which took place in the hospital on April 17. After his tonsure he prayed constantly, refusing to watch TV. Many other children came to him, asking his prayers. Three days before his repose, he told his mother, “Mama, I’m already not here,” and he awaited his final breath with joy, that others would no longer be burdened by him.

Monk Andrew departed to the Lord on July 28. His last words were. “Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner, Monk Andrew!” A little while later he gasped three times and departed with a joyous countenance.

“I met all of this with complete peace of soul,” his mother writes, “and now I live only to care for the children who remain in the hospital, thus fulfilling my vow to my son. I always feel a connection with my son and receive great consolation.”