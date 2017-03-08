|
Romanian Church to liturgically glorify Monk Paphnutius the iconographer on feast of Transfiguration
Robaia, Argeș, Romania, August 3, 2017
The official liturgical proclamation of the canonization of Venerable Paphnutius the iconogrpaher will take place this Sunday, on the new calendar feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord. The glorification of the newest Romanian Orthodox saint will be celebrated at Robaia Monastery in the Archdiocese of Argeș and Muscel, following the Divine Liturgy, reports the Basilica News Agency.
The liturgical program will begin on Saturday, August 5, with the All-Night Vigil for the feast being celebrated at the monastery’s summer altar. The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated the following day by a number of Romanian hierarchs, followed by the official proclamation canonization of the God-pleasing Paphnutius, Parnu Parvesku in the world.
The proclamation will include the reading of the official Synodal tomos of canonization, the presentation of the icon of the new saint, and the intonation of his troparion, which will from thereafter be intoned on his official feast the following day, August 7.
As previously reported, a meeting of the Synod of the Metropolis of Muntenia and Dobrudja was held in late May, at which a number of documents were adopted in view of the future glorification of Monk Paphnutius (1657-1735). The metropolis’ request was approved at the July 4-5 session of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Church.
The iconophgaer Parnu Mutu (1657-1735) was a representative of the so-called Brâncovenesc style which prevailed in Romanian iconography in the end of the seventeenth and first half of the eighteenth centuries. He was the sixth son of an Orthodox priest, Jan Parvesku. He began working as an artist-iconographer from the age of twelve. After the death of his wife he was tonsured as a monk, taking the name Paphnutius.
“His designation as ‘Mute’ does not mean that he was truly quiet by character, but that his life was always adorned with prayer and silence,” said Patriarch Daniel, emphasizing the particularity of St. Paphnutius’ monastic labors.
