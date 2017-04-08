|
(VIDEO) Abbot Damascene: The Holy Mountain
Source: Pemptousia
August 4, 2016
“Athos is the motherland of Orthodox monasticism in the world!”: In this part of his interview with Pemptousia, Abbot Damascene talks about his experiences in visiting Mt. Athos, the Holy Mountain.
04 / 08 / 2017
