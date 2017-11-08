<table id="art105727" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105727.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102713/271375.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Foundation stone of future chapel in honor of Royal Martyrs blessed in Canada</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">On August 6, during the patronal feast of the Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God in Jackson Point, Ontario, Canada, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, the foundation stone of a future chapel in honor of the holy Royal Martyrs was blessed.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Jackson Point, Ontario, Canada, August 11, 2017

On August 6, during the patronal feast of the Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God in Jackson Point, Ontario, Canada, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, the foundation stone of a future chapel in honor of the holy Royal Martyrs was blessed, according to the parish website.

The celebration was headed by the First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) of Eastern America and New York, with His Eminence Archbishop Gabriel of Montreal and Canada concelebrating.

The building of the chapel was initiated by parish rector Fr. Maxim (Abroskin) with active parishioners. The completion of the chapel is planned for 2018, for the 100th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Royal Family.