<table id="art105843" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105843.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102717/271738.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Third anniversary of enthronement of His Beatitude Metropolitan Onufry of the Ukainian Orthodox Church celebrated</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">On August 17 at the Holy Dormition Kiev-Caves Lavra festivities were being held on the occasion of the third anniversary of enthronement of His Beatitude Onufry as Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Kiev, August 18, 2017

On August 17 at the Holy Dormition Kiev-Caves Lavra festivities were being held on the occasion of the third anniversary of enthronement of His Beatitude Onufry as Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine, reports the Union of Orthodox Journalists.

On the day of the anniversary of the enthronement of the First Hierarch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Divine Liturgy was served on the square in front of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kiev-Caves Lavra.

The faithful came from all over Ukraine to congratulate Metropolitan Onuphry with his anniversary.

At the UOC Council of Bishops, held August 13, 2014 in the Kiev-Caves Lavra, Metropolitan Onufry was elected Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The enthronement took place on August 17, 2014 in the Kiev-Caves Lavra.