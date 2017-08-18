|
Third anniversary of enthronement of His Beatitude Metropolitan Onufry of the Ukainian Orthodox Church celebrated
Kiev, August 18, 2017
On August 17 at the Holy Dormition Kiev-Caves Lavra festivities were being held on the occasion of the third anniversary of enthronement of His Beatitude Onufry as Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine, reports the Union of Orthodox Journalists.
On the day of the anniversary of the enthronement of the First Hierarch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Divine Liturgy was served on the square in front of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kiev-Caves Lavra.
The faithful came from all over Ukraine to congratulate Metropolitan Onuphry with his anniversary.
At the UOC Council of Bishops, held August 13, 2014 in the Kiev-Caves Lavra, Metropolitan Onufry was elected Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The enthronement took place on August 17, 2014 in the Kiev-Caves Lavra.
