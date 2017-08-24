<table id="art105961" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105961.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102720/272046.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Icon of St. Nektarios bleeding from hands in Rhodes</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Since December, thousands have been flocking to the church to pray and light a candle and observe the miracle of the вЂњbleedingвЂќ icon. Fr. Spyridon tells the people, вЂњDo not be afraid; itвЂ™s a good thing.вЂќ The icon also intermittently emits fragrant myrrh, which fills the entire church with a sweet scent.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Psaltos, Rhodes, Greece, August 24, 2017

An icon of St. Nektarios on the Greek island of Rhodes has been “bleeding” from the hands for several months now, which has been drawing large crowds, coming to venerate the wonderworker and experience the grace of God present in the icon, reports Mystagogy with reference to Hellas News.

The miraculous manifestation was first noticed on the evening of December 18 of last year in the chapel of the Monastery of St. Nicholas in Psaltos by some women who observed that the saint’s usually white hands suddenly turned red. The next day, Fr. Spyridon Lingas, the priest of the nearby Dormition Church in Lindos, visited the chapel and also observed the bleeding. Metrpolitan Cyril of Rhodes was notified that day, who asked to be kept informed.

Calling the pilgrims to focus on the Lord’s Gospel message, Fr. Spyridon notes, “There is no need to wait for something like this to obtain faith and do good deeds. Every day we have to offer ourselves, to be as God wants us to be, to not hate but to forgive.”