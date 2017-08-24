|
Icon of St. Nektarios bleeding from hands in Rhodes
Psaltos, Rhodes, Greece, August 24, 2017
An icon of St. Nektarios on the Greek island of Rhodes has been “bleeding” from the hands for several months now, which has been drawing large crowds, coming to venerate the wonderworker and experience the grace of God present in the icon, reports Mystagogy with reference to Hellas News.
Calling the pilgrims to focus on the Lord’s Gospel message, Fr. Spyridon notes, “There is no need to wait for something like this to obtain faith and do good deeds. Every day we have to offer ourselves, to be as God wants us to be, to not hate but to forgive.”
24 / 08 / 2017
