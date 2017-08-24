Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Icon of St. Nektarios bleeding from hands in Rhodes

Psaltos, Rhodes, Greece, August 24, 2017

Photo: www.johnsanidopoulos.com Photo: www.johnsanidopoulos.com
    

An icon of St. Nektarios on the Greek island of Rhodes has been “bleeding” from the hands for several months now, which has been drawing large crowds, coming to venerate the wonderworker and experience the grace of God present in the icon, reports Mystagogy with reference to Hellas News.

The miraculous manifestation was first noticed on the evening of December 18 of last year in the chapel of the Monastery of St. Nicholas in Psaltos by some women who observed that the saint’s usually white hands suddenly turned red. The next day, Fr. Spyridon Lingas, the priest of the nearby Dormition Church in Lindos, visited the chapel and also observed the bleeding. Metrpolitan Cyril of Rhodes was notified that day, who asked to be kept informed.

Since December, thousands have been flocking to the church to pray and light a candle and observe the miracle of the “bleeding” icon. Fr. Spyridon tells the people, “Do not be afraid; it’s a good thing.” The icon also intermittently emits fragrant myrrh, which fills the entire church with a sweet scent.

Calling the pilgrims to focus on the Lord’s Gospel message, Fr. Spyridon notes, “There is no need to wait for something like this to obtain faith and do good deeds. Every day we have to offer ourselves, to be as God wants us to be, to not hate but to forgive.”

24 / 08 / 2017

See also:
