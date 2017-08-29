|
New church consecrated on spot of arrested Romanovs' disembarkation in Ekaterinburg
Ekaterinburg, August 29, 2017
A new church in Ekaterinburg dedicated to the Port Arthur Icon of the Mother of God was consecrated on its patronal feast today by Metropolitan Kirill of Ekaterinburg and Verkhoturye, reports the diocesan website. As online journal Foma notes, the church was built on the site where Royal Martyrs Tsar Nicholas II, Tsarina Alexandra, and their daughter Grand Duchess Maria, who were under arrest, first got off the train in Ekaterinburg in April 1918. The rest of their children were brought to the city later in May.
His Eminence Kirill was concelebrated by a number of local clergy. The service was sung by the choir of the Ekaterinbug Theological Seminary. The rite of consecration was celebrated following the festal Divine Liturgy.
The consecration was a long-awaited occasion for many residents of Ekaterinburg, a large number of believers gathering in the tiny church. The first stone of the church was laid in 2010 during Patriarch Kirill’s visit to Ekaterinburg, and the church design was approved by Met. Kirill in 2012. The first Divine Liturgy in the church was celebrated on August 29, 2015.
After the service, Met. Kirill presented the church an icon of the Resurrection of Christ which was gifted to Met. Kirill in Yaroslavl. All present were also given a copy of the Port Arthur Icon of the Mother of God.
A festive meal and concert followed the Divine Liturgy and consecration.
29 / 08 / 2017
