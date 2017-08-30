Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
See our new design!

Hungarian gov’t to purchase temple for Russian Orthodox Church

Tokaj, Hungary, August 30, 2017

Photo: ortodox.shp.hu Photo: ortodox.shp.hu
    

According to a government decree published in the Hungarian national gazette on Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has instructed his government to purchase a parish building for the Russian Orthodox Church, reports The Budapest Beacon.

In accordance with the prime minister’s order, the Hungarian government will pay 313.8 million HUF ($1.25 million) for St. Nicholas’ church in the northeastern city of Tokaj, which will then be given to the control of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Hungarian Archdiocese which is under the direction of His Grace Bishop Tikhon of Podolsk.

Photo: it.pinterest.com Photo: it.pinterest.com
The issuing of the decree coincides with the start of President Vladimir Putin’s second visit to Hungary this year. Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga has been given the directive to appropriate funds for the purchase and Minister for Human Resources Zoltán Bolag to arrange for the transaction between the government and the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Hungarian government earlier adopted a resolution coinciding with President Putin’s first visit to Hungary this year in February, in which it decided to allocate $8 million in state subsidies for the Russian Orthodox Church to restore three parishes and to build one new parish. The agreement to transfer funds was ceremoniously signed by Bp. Tikhon and Prime Minister Orbán in March. The government had also allocated $345,000 to restore the tower at Budapest’s Dormition Cathedral.

$1.7 million dollars were also allocated in July by the Hungarian government to help restore damaged and ruined churches in Lebanon. Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén turned over the keys to a complex of buildings in central Budapest to His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The complex is to be used for the offices of the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Holy Metropolis of Austria Exarchate, a patriarchal academy, a Greek school, a museum of ecclesiastical arts, and a guest house.

30 / 08 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
More than 20,000 process 130 miles to Pochaev Dormition Lavra

New church consecrated on spot of arrested Romanovs' disembarkation in Ekaterinburg

Macedonia's 13th century Treskavec Monastery threatened by fire

Director of St. Petersburg pilgrimage center attacked by unknown assailants

Two Ohio Orthodox churches vandalized

11th century Georgian king's grave discovered at ancient monastery

More than 6 tons of food, 3 tons of medicine delivered to Syria by Russian religious group

Foundation of Russian-Serbian church in Republika Srpska to be consecrated on centenary of Romanov martyrdom

Wooden cell dating to time of St. Columba discovered on Iona

Christians beheaded and hacked to death in recent wave of Islamic violence sweeping through Kenya

Icon of St. Nektarios bleeding from hands in Rhodes

All parishes of ROC to serve moleben for fathers of 1917-1918 council on feast of Dormition

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру