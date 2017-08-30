|
Hungarian gov’t to purchase temple for Russian Orthodox Church
Tokaj, Hungary, August 30, 2017
According to a government decree published in the Hungarian national gazette on Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has instructed his government to purchase a parish building for the Russian Orthodox Church, reports The Budapest Beacon.
In accordance with the prime minister’s order, the Hungarian government will pay 313.8 million HUF ($1.25 million) for St. Nicholas’ church in the northeastern city of Tokaj, which will then be given to the control of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Hungarian Archdiocese which is under the direction of His Grace Bishop Tikhon of Podolsk.
The Hungarian government earlier adopted a resolution coinciding with President Putin’s first visit to Hungary this year in February, in which it decided to allocate $8 million in state subsidies for the Russian Orthodox Church to restore three parishes and to build one new parish. The agreement to transfer funds was ceremoniously signed by Bp. Tikhon and Prime Minister Orbán in March. The government had also allocated $345,000 to restore the tower at Budapest’s Dormition Cathedral.
$1.7 million dollars were also allocated in July by the Hungarian government to help restore damaged and ruined churches in Lebanon. Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén turned over the keys to a complex of buildings in central Budapest to His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The complex is to be used for the offices of the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Holy Metropolis of Austria Exarchate, a patriarchal academy, a Greek school, a museum of ecclesiastical arts, and a guest house.
