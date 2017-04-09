<table id="art106156" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/106156.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102725/272540.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Tatarstan man confesses to 15-year-old murders after converting to Orthodoxy</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">A 34-year-old Tatarstan resident has been arrested in St. Petersburg after confessing to a double murder he committed nearly 15 years ago. The manвЂ™s change of heart came after he converted to the Orthodox Church.</a></span></td></tr></table>

St. Petersburg, September 4, 2017

A 34-year-old Tatarstan resident has been arrested in St. Petersburg after confessing to a double murder he committed nearly 15 years ago, reports Interfax-Religion. The man’s change of heart came after he converted to the Orthodox Church.

As the press service of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg has reported, the man came to confess on September 1 and reported that in February 2003, in an apartment on Ammermana Street in Kronstadt, he stabbed a married couple as a result of a fight.

“The man explained that after committing the crime he became Orthodox, therefore he voluntarily turned to law enforcement bodies,” the message reads.

He will be indicted in the near future. The criminal investigation is ongoing.