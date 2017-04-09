|
Tatarstan man confesses to 15-year-old murders after converting to Orthodoxy
St. Petersburg, September 4, 2017
A 34-year-old Tatarstan resident has been arrested in St. Petersburg after confessing to a double murder he committed nearly 15 years ago, reports Interfax-Religion. The man’s change of heart came after he converted to the Orthodox Church.
As the press service of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg has reported, the man came to confess on September 1 and reported that in February 2003, in an apartment on Ammermana Street in Kronstadt, he stabbed a married couple as a result of a fight.
“The man explained that after committing the crime he became Orthodox, therefore he voluntarily turned to law enforcement bodies,” the message reads.
He will be indicted in the near future. The criminal investigation is ongoing.
04 / 09 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
25-year project of Belarusian New Testament released
Mother of God appears to Vietnamese woman who subsequently converted to Orthodoxy
Film on St. Innocent of Alaska finishing work in Irkutsk
Chinese man travels thousands of miles to be baptized
Man who vandalized two Ohio Orthodox churches mentally ill, his lawyer says
Monument to Tsar-Martyr Nicholas opened in Russian mining town
Reconstruction on New York’s Serbian St. Sava Cathedral begins
Greek hierarchs: “Politicians are trying to destroy Orthodoxy in Greece”
ISIS denies kidnapping Aleppo metropolitans
125 years of Orthodoxy in Chicago to be celebrated Sept. 30
Tsar Nicholas II and St. Tikhon of Moscow make Forbes’ list of most influential Russians of 20th century
III International Christian Forum on aid to Middle East Christians held in Moscow