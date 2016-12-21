Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / Saints. Asceties of Piety. Church Holy Days

Saint Patapios of Thebes, the Wonderworker

Metropolitan Dionysios of Servia and Kozani

The yard of the Monastery of Saint Patapios at Loutraki, Greece The yard of the Monastery of Saint Patapios at Loutraki, Greece
  

Today the Church celebrates and honours the memory of the blessed Patapios the Desert-Dweller. This is the title accorded to the saint who lived in isolation in the desert, leaving behind the turmoil and joys of the secular life. He was born in Thebes, in Egypt, of devout Christian parents, by whom he was brought up with great care and concern and from whom he learned the Scriptures. What Saint Paul wrote to Timothy applies very well to Saint Patapios: “from childhood you have been acquainted with the sacred writings, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus”. Faith in Christ and in the Scriptures really do make people wise and save them.

Saint Patapios of Thebes Saint Patapios of Thebes
When Saint Patapios came of age, he renounced his homeland, his wealth, his kin and every kind of worldly pleasure and vanity and went out into the desert. This was at the time when the eremitic and monastic way of life was at its peak in this part of Egypt. Saint Patapios quickly excelled and began to be well known for his asceticism and virtue, to so great an extent that people flocked to him to benefit spiritually from his acquaintance and influence. The same was true, as we see in the Gospels, of the Forerunner and Baptist John, to whom: “Jerusalem and the whole of Judea, as well as the area around the Jordan came out”.

We should take note of this and evaluate it properly. That is the importance and spiritual benefit conferred upon a particular place by the presence there of a saintly figure. It is not and should not be in the turmoil of the world, but in the desert, alone with God. People went to find him and listen to him, like those who are thirsty and cannot wait for water to be brought to them, but rather go themselves to the spring. It is not necessary or needful for the holy ascetics to come down and find people, but rather people should know by themselves to go to monasteries, in the way that many people now go to the Holy Mountain.

The blessed Patapios loved the peace of the desert so much that he began to be concerned when he saw crowds of people coming to him and admiring him for his ascetic way of life and his sanctity. Saints in those days did not allow themselves to think what other people thought of them: if they did, they would have lost everything. This is the great power and virtue of the saints, which is why people admire those who abandon the secular life and conceal themselves. This is what Saint Patapios did. After living so many years in the desert of Thebaïda, he left and went to Constantinople, so that people would lose all trace of him.

The city of Corinth as viewed from the courtyard of the Monastery of Saint Patapios The city of Corinth as viewed from the courtyard of the Monastery of Saint Patapios
  

In Constantinople, Saint Patapios, directed by God, went and stayed at the shrine of the Mother of God of Vlakhernai (Blachernae). He remained there, poor and unknown, in harsh struggle and spiritual contemplation, as he had done in the desert. But a light cannot be concealed, and the more sanctity is hidden away in God’s people, the more it is revealed to the world. Saint Patapios, the humble and poor monk of Vlakhernai managed to become celestial and an angel on earth. This is why God granted him the grace of performing miracles. As well as the healing waters of the Life-Receiving Spring in Vlakhernai, there was also Saint Patapios, curing people’s illnesses.

The holy relics of Saint Patapios are dwelled in the cave of Loutraki Monastery The holy relics of Saint Patapios are dwelled in the cave of Loutraki Monastery
  

Of the many miracles and healings of Saint Patapios, we would mention only one: he healed a woman who was suffering from breast cancer. This illness, which to this day is not properly treatable by medical science, was cured by Saint Patapios with prayer and the grace of Christ. This is why he is the protector and healer of those faithful women who are suffering from this wretched ailment. Even now, faithful people go to the convent of Saint Patapios, on the hill above Loutraki in Attica, to seek the grace of Christ, and also healing, through the prayers of Saint Patapios. Jesus Christ, the physician of our souls and bodies, said of His saints, and it is true, that: “those whose believe in Me will also do the works which I perform”. Amen.

Metropolitan Dionysios of Servia and Kozani

Pemptousia

21 / 12 / 2016

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Example of St. Ambrose of Milan

Keeping Christmas

The Builder of Churches—or How St. Nicholas Came to Confession

Four Saints of Aberdeenshire: Sts. Machar, Drostan, Nathalan and Fergus

The Unique Beauty of His Daughters and Sons

Apostle Andrew, the Holy and All-Praised First-Called

The example of St. Catherine the Great Martyr

St. Alexander Nevsky, Russia’s Knight in Shining Armor

Focusing on the One Thing Needful This Advent: Homily for the Entrance of the Theotokos into the Temple

A word on the feast of the Entrance of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple

St. Philaret of Moscow: Daily Prayer and Prayer of the Prisoner

St. Maria of Helsinki

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2016 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру