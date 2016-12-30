|
Patriarch Kirill believes the word 'celebrations' inappropriate to 100th anniversary of October revolt
Source: Interfax-Religion
December 30, 2016
Photo: https://themoscowtimes.com/news/meeting-between-pope-francis-and-patriarch-kirill-must-have-kremlin-blessing-51795
Patriarch Kirill says the word "celebrations" is inappropriate referring to the 100th anniversary of the 1917 events.
"The thing is not to celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the tragedy, but to remember this date consciously, accompanying it with deep reflection and sincere prayers, so that mistakes committed a hundred years ago should teach our nations not to make the same mistakes at the current stage of development," the patriarch said at the session of the Supreme Church Council.
He believes that the hundred year anniversary should be spent in "special prayers for our peoples and our countries that once constituted one country, but today are sovereign, although connected with each other with close historical, spiritual and cultural links."
"I think that we should dedicate this year to reflecting on what has happened with our people, what these trials meant, and what spiritual conclusions we should make from the tragic history of the 20th century," the patriarch said.
30 / 12 / 2016
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Rasputin Museum Planned for St. Petersburg
Antiochian bishop: we support the canonical Church in Ukraine and pray that Philaret would come to reason
Final Decision of Church of Georgia on the Council of Crete (Summary)
Biblical Archaeology’s Top 10 Discoveries of 2016
Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokalamsk celebrates rite of uniting to Orthodox Church for those temporarily fallen away
Alexander Nevsky Sunday School destroyed during shelling of Debaltseve
Serbian Church in Montenegro Slams Planned Dams
Bulgarian Orthodox Church’s Vratsa Metropolitan Kalinik dies
Orthodox archbishop condemns dishonesty
Christian Mother Asia Bibi Spends 7th Christmas on Death Row in Pakistan
Patriarch John X Celebrates Christmas in Aleppo
Georgian Church canonizes two kings, two abbesses, and a Catholicos who ruled 1932-1955