Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Patriarch Kirill believes the word 'celebrations' inappropriate to 100th anniversary of October revolt

Source: Interfax-Religion

December 30, 2016

Photo: https://themoscowtimes.com/news/meeting-between-pope-francis-and-patriarch-kirill-must-have-kremlin-blessing-51795 Photo: https://themoscowtimes.com/news/meeting-between-pope-francis-and-patriarch-kirill-must-have-kremlin-blessing-51795
    

Patriarch Kirill says the word "celebrations" is inappropriate referring to the 100th anniversary of the 1917 events.

"The thing is not to celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the tragedy, but to remember this date consciously, accompanying it with deep reflection and sincere prayers, so that mistakes committed a hundred years ago should teach our nations not to make the same mistakes at the current stage of development," the patriarch said at the session of the Supreme Church Council.

He believes that the hundred year anniversary should be spent in "special prayers for our peoples and our countries that once constituted one country, but today are sovereign, although connected with each other with close historical, spiritual and cultural links."

"I think that we should dedicate this year to reflecting on what has happened with our people, what these trials meant, and what spiritual conclusions we should make from the tragic history of the 20th century," the patriarch said.

Interfax-Religion

30 / 12 / 2016

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Rasputin Museum Planned for St. Petersburg

Antiochian bishop: we support the canonical Church in Ukraine and pray that Philaret would come to reason

Final Decision of Church of Georgia on the Council of Crete (Summary)

Biblical Archaeology’s Top 10 Discoveries of 2016

Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokalamsk celebrates rite of uniting to Orthodox Church for those temporarily fallen away

Alexander Nevsky Sunday School destroyed during shelling of Debaltseve

Serbian Church in Montenegro Slams Planned Dams

Bulgarian Orthodox Church’s Vratsa Metropolitan Kalinik dies

Orthodox archbishop condemns dishonesty

Christian Mother Asia Bibi Spends 7th Christmas on Death Row in Pakistan

Patriarch John X Celebrates Christmas in Aleppo

Georgian Church canonizes two kings, two abbesses, and a Catholicos who ruled 1932-1955

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2016 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру