Source: Interfax-Religion

December 30, 2016

Patriarch Kirill says the word "celebrations" is inappropriate referring to the 100th anniversary of the 1917 events.

"The thing is not to celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the tragedy, but to remember this date consciously, accompanying it with deep reflection and sincere prayers, so that mistakes committed a hundred years ago should teach our nations not to make the same mistakes at the current stage of development," the patriarch said at the session of the Supreme Church Council.

He believes that the hundred year anniversary should be spent in "special prayers for our peoples and our countries that once constituted one country, but today are sovereign, although connected with each other with close historical, spiritual and cultural links."

"I think that we should dedicate this year to reflecting on what has happened with our people, what these trials meant, and what spiritual conclusions we should make from the tragic history of the 20th century," the patriarch said.