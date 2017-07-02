|
Patriarch Ilia to undergo surgery in Germany
Moscow, February 7, 2017
As previously reported, His Holiness Patriarch-Catholicos Ilia II of Georgia flew to Germany on February 2 when lab analyses found that he had a fever as he was recovering from kidney stones.
The patriarch’s personal physician Tsisana Shartava has now reported that he has been diagnosed with gall stones and will undergo surgery in Germany, reports Blagovest.
According to her, the pre-surgical examinations should be completed within two days, after which German doctors will perform the routine surgery on His Holiness.
“The patriarch feels well, and it is expected that the examinations will be finished over the course of two days, and questions to all the answers will be found and he’ll have this planned operation,” said Shartava. A German doctor has been taking care of Patriarch Ilia for the past two years.
