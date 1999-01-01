Ochrid (now a city in Macedonia) is the ancient capital of Slavic literacy and culture. It is fitting that many call it the Slavic Jerusalem. Here the first generation of the disciples of Sts. Cyril and Methodius labored over the development of the Cyrillic alphabet and writing, here the ancestors of today’s Slavs first heard the Divine services in Slavonic, and from here did the spiritual treasure of Orthodox Christianity shine forth all the way to the northern climes of Russia. Even now, there is a special grace in this city. It would seem that time has no dominion over its grandeur. In the church overlooking Lake Ochrid rest the relics of one of the most famous Slavic enlighteners, the holy hierarch who participated in the Moravian mission—St. Clement of Ochrid.

Photographs by Hieromonk Ignaty (Shestakov)/Pravoslavie.ru.